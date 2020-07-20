Rent Calculator
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM
1 of 23
5136 WOODFORD DRIVE
5136 Woodford Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5136 Woodford Drive, Centreville, VA 20120
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Spacious 3 level townhouse. Bamboo flr on 3rd flr, Wood flr on main flr. Close to shopping centers. Metro Bus to Vienna Metro Station. Minutes to R28, R29 and I66. Min 700 credit score.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE have any available units?
5136 WOODFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Centreville, VA
.
What amenities does 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5136 WOODFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centreville
.
Does 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5136 WOODFORD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
