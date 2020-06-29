All apartments in Centreville
14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY

Location

14322 Climbing Rose Way, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Location! Location! Location! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 full bath condo conveniently located in the heart of Centreville! Close to everything! New carpet & new paint. Washer/dryer in unit. Spacious walk-in closet, Stainless Steel Appliance, Balcony for morning coffee. 1 assigned parking lot and plenty of visitor's parking lots. This 2nd floor upgraded condo is ready for you to move in. Rent available on 12/13. Rent includes water, gym, outdoor pool & trash. Any questions? Call/text listing agent at 703-595-3000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY have any available units?
14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY have?
Some of 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY offers parking.
Does 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY has a pool.
Does 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
