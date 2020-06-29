14322 CLIMBING ROSE WAY

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 full bath condo conveniently located in the heart of Centreville! Close to everything! New carpet & new paint. Washer/dryer in unit. Spacious walk-in closet, Stainless Steel Appliance, Balcony for morning coffee. 1 assigned parking lot and plenty of visitor's parking lots. This 2nd floor upgraded condo is ready for you to move in. Rent available on 12/13. Rent includes water, gym, outdoor pool & trash. Any questions? Call/text listing agent at 703-595-3000.