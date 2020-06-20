All apartments in Centreville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY

14316 Climbing Rose Way · No Longer Available
Location

14316 Climbing Rose Way, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
MUST SEE!!. CONDO WITH FABULOUS, SERENE, TREE VIEWS. * Fully CARPET (2) BEDROOMS WITH ATTACH BATH, *LARGE, 72' BALCONY! GREAT LOCATION! MOVE-IN CONDITION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY have any available units?
14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
Is 14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY offer parking?
No, 14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY have a pool?
No, 14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14316 CLIMBING ROSE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
