Centreville, VA
14058 DARKWOOD CIR
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

14058 DARKWOOD CIR

14058 Darkwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14058 Darkwood Circle, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Dateline September 2019 - this 3 story Townhouse is near completion of a top to bottom remodel. Fully finished basement! Three new rooms, two optional bedrooms/offices, plus a new full bath, a laundry room, and enclosed storage were constructed in the walkout basement. The main level has new flooring, carpet and tile. The Gourmet kitchen has all new appliances, new cabinetry, and flooring. New composite decking allows for flexible dining and outdoor living. The upper level has three freshly painted bedrooms with two remodeled baths - that boast marble tiles and glass enclosures. Other refinements include new recess lighting, new ceiling fans throughout, energy-efficient windows and doors, new blinds. Hot water heater and furnace are new as of 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14058 DARKWOOD CIR have any available units?
14058 DARKWOOD CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14058 DARKWOOD CIR have?
Some of 14058 DARKWOOD CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14058 DARKWOOD CIR currently offering any rent specials?
14058 DARKWOOD CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14058 DARKWOOD CIR pet-friendly?
No, 14058 DARKWOOD CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14058 DARKWOOD CIR offer parking?
Yes, 14058 DARKWOOD CIR offers parking.
Does 14058 DARKWOOD CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14058 DARKWOOD CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14058 DARKWOOD CIR have a pool?
No, 14058 DARKWOOD CIR does not have a pool.
Does 14058 DARKWOOD CIR have accessible units?
No, 14058 DARKWOOD CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 14058 DARKWOOD CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14058 DARKWOOD CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 14058 DARKWOOD CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14058 DARKWOOD CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
