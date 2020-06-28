14058 DARKWOOD CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Dateline September 2019 - this 3 story Townhouse is near completion of a top to bottom remodel. Fully finished basement! Three new rooms, two optional bedrooms/offices, plus a new full bath, a laundry room, and enclosed storage were constructed in the walkout basement. The main level has new flooring, carpet and tile. The Gourmet kitchen has all new appliances, new cabinetry, and flooring. New composite decking allows for flexible dining and outdoor living. The upper level has three freshly painted bedrooms with two remodeled baths - that boast marble tiles and glass enclosures. Other refinements include new recess lighting, new ceiling fans throughout, energy-efficient windows and doors, new blinds. Hot water heater and furnace are new as of 2017.