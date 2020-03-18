13544 SIERRA DRIVE

Amenities

Respectful and Considerate Roommate Wanted to share Townhome with owner. Entire Basement with One Bedroom for Rent (in basement) with walk out to back yard. Fully furnished basement/bedroom and use of Kitchen and Washer and Dryer included. Beautiful Townhome located in sought after Rocky Run near Centreville High School, just off of Union Mill Drive and Braddock Road. Just minutes to Centreville, George Mason University and Fairfax City. Home currently has Verizon Internet. Utilities (Gas, Water, Electric, Internet) to be split 50/50 with owner. Owner has dog so no other pets are permitted. NVAR Rental application to be submitted with $46.35 application fee - non refundable (per applicant). Upon approval, $9 deposit and first months rent (Certified Funds) due within 48 hours.