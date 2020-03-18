All apartments in Centreville
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

13544 SIERRA DRIVE

13544 Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13544 Sierra Drive, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Respectful and Considerate Roommate Wanted to share Townhome with owner. Entire Basement with One Bedroom for Rent (in basement) with walk out to back yard. Fully furnished basement/bedroom and use of Kitchen and Washer and Dryer included. Beautiful Townhome located in sought after Rocky Run near Centreville High School, just off of Union Mill Drive and Braddock Road. Just minutes to Centreville, George Mason University and Fairfax City. Home currently has Verizon Internet. Utilities (Gas, Water, Electric, Internet) to be split 50/50 with owner. Owner has dog so no other pets are permitted. NVAR Rental application to be submitted with $46.35 application fee - non refundable (per applicant). Upon approval, $9 deposit and first months rent (Certified Funds) due within 48 hours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13544 SIERRA DRIVE have any available units?
13544 SIERRA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13544 SIERRA DRIVE have?
Some of 13544 SIERRA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13544 SIERRA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13544 SIERRA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13544 SIERRA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13544 SIERRA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13544 SIERRA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13544 SIERRA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13544 SIERRA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13544 SIERRA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13544 SIERRA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13544 SIERRA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13544 SIERRA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13544 SIERRA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13544 SIERRA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13544 SIERRA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13544 SIERRA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13544 SIERRA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
