43205 STILLWATER TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Best rental value in Broadlands. Great location. 2-level Villa Townhome is only 5 years old---if you don't like stairs---this Townhome is only 2 levels. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops and wooden floors on 1st level. 5-burner gourmet gas stove. Fenced back yard. Full size washer and dryer. 2-car garage. Over 45 unmarked parking spaces in front of Townhome. 2 tennis courts outside front door. Close to shopping---across street (Harris Teeter, open 24/7; Urgent Care Center, over 6 resturants, etc). Very close to Greenway Toll Road.