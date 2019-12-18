All apartments in Broadlands
Last updated April 1 2019 at 8:27 PM

43205 STILLWATER TERRACE

43205 Stillwater Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43205 Stillwater Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Best rental value in Broadlands. Great location. 2-level Villa Townhome is only 5 years old---if you don't like stairs---this Townhome is only 2 levels. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops and wooden floors on 1st level. 5-burner gourmet gas stove. Fenced back yard. Full size washer and dryer. 2-car garage. Over 45 unmarked parking spaces in front of Townhome. 2 tennis courts outside front door. Close to shopping---across street (Harris Teeter, open 24/7; Urgent Care Center, over 6 resturants, etc). Very close to Greenway Toll Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE have any available units?
43205 STILLWATER TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE have?
Some of 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43205 STILLWATER TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE have a pool?
No, 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43205 STILLWATER TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
