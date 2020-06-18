All apartments in Bon Air
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

8802 Brucewood Drive

8802 Brucewood Drive · (804) 794-2850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8802 Brucewood Drive, Bon Air, VA 23235
Brighton Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8802 Brucewood Drive · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
8802 Brucewood Drive Available 05/01/20 Amazing 2 Bed, 2 Bath Contemporary Bungalow in Midlothian - 8802 Brucewood Drive is a beautiful Contemporary style 2-story bungalow home located in the heart of Chesterfield County. Situated on a cul-de-sac, this 1043 square foot home features 2 master bedrooms, each with its own full bathroom, a living room with a fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with a range, refrigerator, pantry and a stacked washer and dryer provided. One master bedroom, located on the second floor, features a connected loft area and a walk-in closet. The downstairs master also hosts a walk-in closet. Other amenities include a detached storage shed, a spacious deck overlooking the back and side yards that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining, and a beautiful blend of hardwood and carpeted flooring throughout the interior. This home utilizes a heat pump and central air conditioning for year round comfort and is offered with the option to buy where a portion of the rent for the first month will apply towards the purchase. It is located in the Crestwood Elementary, Robious Middle and James River High school districts.

Total security deposit may be equal to one month rent or two months rent. Please call our office for details.

(RLNE5654650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8802 Brucewood Drive have any available units?
8802 Brucewood Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8802 Brucewood Drive have?
Some of 8802 Brucewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8802 Brucewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8802 Brucewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8802 Brucewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8802 Brucewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8802 Brucewood Drive offer parking?
No, 8802 Brucewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8802 Brucewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8802 Brucewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8802 Brucewood Drive have a pool?
No, 8802 Brucewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8802 Brucewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8802 Brucewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8802 Brucewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8802 Brucewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8802 Brucewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8802 Brucewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
