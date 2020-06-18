Amenities

8802 Brucewood Drive Available 05/01/20 Amazing 2 Bed, 2 Bath Contemporary Bungalow in Midlothian - 8802 Brucewood Drive is a beautiful Contemporary style 2-story bungalow home located in the heart of Chesterfield County. Situated on a cul-de-sac, this 1043 square foot home features 2 master bedrooms, each with its own full bathroom, a living room with a fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with a range, refrigerator, pantry and a stacked washer and dryer provided. One master bedroom, located on the second floor, features a connected loft area and a walk-in closet. The downstairs master also hosts a walk-in closet. Other amenities include a detached storage shed, a spacious deck overlooking the back and side yards that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining, and a beautiful blend of hardwood and carpeted flooring throughout the interior. This home utilizes a heat pump and central air conditioning for year round comfort and is offered with the option to buy where a portion of the rent for the first month will apply towards the purchase. It is located in the Crestwood Elementary, Robious Middle and James River High school districts.



