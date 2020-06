Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to the Townes at Madison Lane! This three bedroom 3.5 bath home features hardwood floors, gas fireplace, walk-in closet in the master bedroom, fully finished basement with full bathroom, large backyard and deck that backs to the common area. Home is conveniently located near Columbia Pike, RT 7, shopping restaurants and more.