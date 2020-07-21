All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
Find more places like 6030 HARDWICK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
/
6030 HARDWICK PLACE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

6030 HARDWICK PLACE

6030 Hardwick Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bailey's Crossroads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6030 Hardwick Place, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All applications due Tuesday 6/25 at 7pm. Beautifully renovated brick townhome on a cul-de-sac! Home comes with an updated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, recessed lighting, and hardwood floors. Plenty of parking for visitors and a large backyard for entertaining. The backyard is fully fenced in, backs to trees, and features a brick patio and lush landscaping. Minutes to Rt 50 & 7, Target, Trader Joe's, Clarendon, and many shops & restaurants! Pets on a case by case basis. Available starting Aug 24.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 HARDWICK PLACE have any available units?
6030 HARDWICK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 6030 HARDWICK PLACE have?
Some of 6030 HARDWICK PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6030 HARDWICK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6030 HARDWICK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 HARDWICK PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6030 HARDWICK PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 6030 HARDWICK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6030 HARDWICK PLACE offers parking.
Does 6030 HARDWICK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6030 HARDWICK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 HARDWICK PLACE have a pool?
No, 6030 HARDWICK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6030 HARDWICK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6030 HARDWICK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 HARDWICK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6030 HARDWICK PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6030 HARDWICK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6030 HARDWICK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Golden Gate
3529 Leesburg Ct
Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22302
Bailey House
3407 Moray Ln
Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Similar Pages

Bailey's Crossroads 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBailey's Crossroads 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bailey's Crossroads Apartments with PoolsBailey's Crossroads Pet Friendly Apartments
Bailey's Crossroads Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBurke Centre, VAMount Rainier, MD
Hybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VACapitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America