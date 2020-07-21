6030 HARDWICK PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

All applications due Tuesday 6/25 at 7pm. Beautifully renovated brick townhome on a cul-de-sac! Home comes with an updated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, recessed lighting, and hardwood floors. Plenty of parking for visitors and a large backyard for entertaining. The backyard is fully fenced in, backs to trees, and features a brick patio and lush landscaping. Minutes to Rt 50 & 7, Target, Trader Joe's, Clarendon, and many shops & restaurants! Pets on a case by case basis. Available starting Aug 24.