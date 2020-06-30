All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE

3709 South George Mason Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3709 South George Mason Drive, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Spacious Penthouse 3 bedroom 2.5 baths,Amazing views of NOVA and the Potomac beyond, Corner unit views from every room. Great location, close to DC,Old Town, Garage PKG plus 1 extra outdoor space. Pool,2 gyms,party rooms,billiard rooms,pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have any available units?
3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have?
Some of 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

