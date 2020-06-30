3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE

3709 South George Mason Drive, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041
Spacious Penthouse 3 bedroom 2.5 baths,Amazing views of NOVA and the Potomac beyond, Corner unit views from every room. Great location, close to DC,Old Town, Garage PKG plus 1 extra outdoor space. Pool,2 gyms,party rooms,billiard rooms,pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
