/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
352 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Golden Gate
3529 Leesburg Ct, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great for commuters! Situated near I-395, Columbia Pike and Route 50. Luxurious units feature a patio/balcony, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants can enjoy pool, on-site laundry and media room.
Results within 1 mile of Bailey's Crossroads
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
13 Units Available
Columbia Forest
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
15 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
$
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
31 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
The Ashlawn at Southern Towers
4921 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,115
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Ashlawn at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Lake Barcroft
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,375
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
22 Units Available
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1150 sqft
Minutes from downtown Washington D.C. Loft-style apartment homes featuring European kitchens with pantries and luxurious bathrooms with oversized walk-in showers or soaking tubs. On-site social kitchen, fitness center, pet salon and soundproof music practice rooms.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
34 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,212
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1061 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
46 Units Available
Brookville - Seminary Valley
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
67 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1488 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
35 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,562
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,404
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,160
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,095
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1088 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 in Alexandria, Sherwood is conveniently located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
The Stratford at Southern Towers
4901 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,070
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Stratford at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 at Seminary Road The Stratford is located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Monticello at Southern Towers
5055 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,045
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Monticello at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Claremond
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,494
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,663
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
offers newly redesigned flats which include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer in each apartment home.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Columbia Heights - West
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
145 Units Available
Boiling Brook
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,519
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1172 sqft
At Array at West Alex, our connected location has got you coming and going easily; and either way, it's all good. Here, you'll be surrounded by sophisticated shops, charming eateries, and a brand-new Harris Teeter.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:47pm
24 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
870 sqft
Located just 10 minutes from Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Pentagon Metro station and several bus stops. Hardwood floors, beautiful views, high-speed internet access and satellite television. On-site laundry, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,540
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1030 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
29 Units Available
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and an elegant courtyard. Stay active with tennis courts, gym and a pool. Easy access to I-395 and close proximity to upscale shopping and high-end dining.
Similar Pages
Bailey's Crossroads 1 BedroomsBailey's Crossroads 2 BedroomsBailey's Crossroads 3 BedroomsBailey's Crossroads Apartments with BalconyBailey's Crossroads Apartments with Garage
Bailey's Crossroads Apartments with GymBailey's Crossroads Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBailey's Crossroads Apartments with ParkingBailey's Crossroads Apartments with PoolBailey's Crossroads Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VA