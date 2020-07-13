Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

573 Apartments for rent in Bailey's Crossroads, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bailey's Crossroads apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Golden Gate
3529 Leesburg Ct, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great for commuters! Situated near I-395, Columbia Pike and Route 50. Luxurious units feature a patio/balcony, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants can enjoy pool, on-site laundry and media room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3713 So. George Mason Dr.
3713 S George Mason Dr, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1043 sqft
Large 1 bedroom condo near shops & restaurants - Property Id: 306223 The spacious one-bedroom unit, newly painted, new carpet, walk-in closet, eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer inside the unit, plenty of storage space, located in Skyline House,

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3713 George Mason Dr. #506W
3713 South George Mason Drive, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Superb Location 3BR end-unit 1 level living in Falls Church Skyline House - Superb & Luxury Location! Spacious & carefree living space! Large End-Unit 3 full Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3709 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE
3709 South George Mason Drive, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE 1BR/1BA UNIT ON TOP FLOOR (1,000 SQ.FT.).

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5505 SEMINARY ROAD
5505 Seminary Road, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMPLETELY REMODELED ONE BEDROOM CONDO ON THE 12TH FLOOR WITH ONE PARKING SPACE, NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW FRESH PAINT LIGHT AND BRIGHT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLICANICES, NEW WASHER/DRYER, NEW BATHROOM VANITY, NICE SIZE BALCONY,

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3601 S 14TH ST
3601 14th Street, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
Completely upgraded 5 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths, Kitchen with Black Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite countertops. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & Main level bedrooms with Hardwood floors*Fresh Paint*.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5649 COLUMBIA PIKE #3408-1
5649 Columbia Pike, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Studio
$20,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5649 COLUMBIA PIKE #3408-1 in Bailey's Crossroads. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Bailey's Crossroads
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
24 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,160
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1150 sqft
Minutes from downtown Washington D.C. Loft-style apartment homes featuring European kitchens with pantries and luxurious bathrooms with oversized walk-in showers or soaking tubs. On-site social kitchen, fitness center, pet salon and soundproof music practice rooms.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
13 Units Available
Columbia Forest
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
31 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
34 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,212
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1061 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
91 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Stoneridge at Mark Center Apartment Homes
5797 Rayburn Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
989 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with spacious floor plans and a patio/balcony. Tenants get access to a fitness center, media room, and laundry facility. Close to the Fort Ward Museum and Historic Site. By I-395.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
41 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
925 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
46 Units Available
Brookville - Seminary Valley
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
35 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,562
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,404
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
$
11 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
15 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
32 Units Available
Columbia Heights - West
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
21 Units Available
Lake Barcroft
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,375
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,095
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1088 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 in Alexandria, Sherwood is conveniently located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
23 Units Available
The Stratford at Southern Towers
4901 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,070
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Stratford at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 at Seminary Road The Stratford is located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
18 Units Available
Monticello at Southern Towers
5055 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,045
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Monticello at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
City Guide for Bailey's Crossroads, VA

"Bailey, you never took your high beams off of me and Bailey, the tension we conspired was indiscreet. And Bailey, why was I so fain to set you free? Bailey, that's when I lost you carelessly, Bailey..." (- Making April)

Bailey's Crossroads is located where State Route 7 meets State Route 244: the spot where Abraham Lincoln requested a review of his army troops in 1861 during the American Civil War. The town is home to nearly 24,000 residents, but it's not officially incorporated as an urban center. Bailey's Crossroads covers about 2 square miles of land in Fairfax Country, Virginia, and was named after a prominent family in the area. Well, specifically, it was named after the family's opulent dwelling, the aptly-named "Bailey's Mansion." Now the mansion is gone, but the name has stuck for everyone who calls this piece of land home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bailey's Crossroads, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bailey's Crossroads apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

