2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
360 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Golden Gate
3529 Leesburg Ct, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
852 sqft
Great for commuters! Situated near I-395, Columbia Pike and Route 50. Luxurious units feature a patio/balcony, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants can enjoy pool, on-site laundry and media room.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3713 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE
3713 South George Mason Drive, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1240 sqft
Beautiful and sunny 2 Bedrooms & 2 bathrooms (1373 sq ft!) corner unit filled w/ sunlight, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, hardwood floor throughout the unit and large walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Bailey's Crossroads
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Columbia Heights - West
29 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1157 sqft
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
Columbia Forest
22 Units Available
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,071
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1185 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and an elegant courtyard. Stay active with tennis courts, gym and a pool. Easy access to I-395 and close proximity to upscale shopping and high-end dining.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
33 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1061 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
970 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Brookville - Seminary Valley
43 Units Available
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Larchmont Village Apartments West
49 Units Available
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
925 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Alcova Heights
11 Units Available
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
620 sqft
In-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas, off-street parking and next to Tyrol Hill Park. Minutes from plenty of shopping, Bailey's Crossroads and Columbia Pike.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
76 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1179 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
19 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
996 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:00pm
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1259 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Fairlington - Shirlington
41 Units Available
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
1359 sqft
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
18 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1030 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
22 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Last updated June 11 at 05:49pm
Larchmont Village Apartments West
27 Units Available
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
870 sqft
Located just 10 minutes from Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Pentagon Metro station and several bus stops. Hardwood floors, beautiful views, high-speed internet access and satellite television. On-site laundry, pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lake Barcroft
23 Units Available
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Seven Corners
9 Units Available
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
710 sqft
Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments An AHC Inc Community. Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Columbia Heights - West
16 Units Available
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
692 sqft
Our beautiful community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel with the convenience of city living.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Columbia Heights - West
8 Units Available
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1042 sqft
is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
146 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1092 sqft
Discover a new way of living at Mission Lofts in Falls Church, Virginia, representing Fairfax County’s only live/work apartment community.
