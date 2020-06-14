Apartment List
361 Apartments for rent in Bailey's Crossroads, VA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Bailey House
3407 Moray Ln, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the Falls Church neighborhood, close to grocery stores, I-395, 7 Corners and local schools. Apartments feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Golden Gate
3529 Leesburg Ct, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great for commuters! Situated near I-395, Columbia Pike and Route 50. Luxurious units feature a patio/balcony, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants can enjoy pool, on-site laundry and media room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
3713 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE
3713 South George Mason Drive, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and sunny 2 Bedrooms & 2 bathrooms (1373 sq ft!) corner unit filled w/ sunlight, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, hardwood floor throughout the unit and large walk-in closets.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3601 S 14TH ST
3601 14th Street, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
Completely upgraded 5 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths, Kitchen with Black Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite countertops. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & Main level bedrooms with Hardwood floors*Fresh Paint*.
Results within 1 mile of Bailey's Crossroads
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
13 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,472
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
$
18 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,490
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1030 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
23 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,275
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
49 Units Available
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
925 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
18 Units Available
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and an elegant courtyard. Stay active with tennis courts, gym and a pool. Easy access to I-395 and close proximity to upscale shopping and high-end dining.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Lake Barcroft
25 Units Available
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,450
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
146 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1092 sqft
Discover a new way of living at Mission Lofts in Falls Church, Virginia, representing Fairfax County’s only live/work apartment community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Columbia Heights - West
8 Units Available
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1042 sqft
is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fairlington - Shirlington
1 Unit Available
4525 28th Rd S #F
4525 28th Road South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
935 sqft
4525 28th Rd S #F Available 08/01/20 Completely Renovated top-floor 2BR condo next top Popular Shirlington Village - Completely Renovated top-floor unit with cathedral ceiling, huge balcony & LOTS of natural sunlight throughout*Fully remodeled

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fairlington - Shirlington
1 Unit Available
2507-D S Walter Reed Dr
2507 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
2507-D S Walter Reed Dr Available 08/07/20 Meticulously Maintained 2BR TH/Condo hybrid in sought-after Arlington community - Meticulously Maintained 2BR TH/Condo hybrid in sought-after community*LOVELY bright & light white kitchen with granite

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Douglas Park
1 Unit Available
4179 South Four Mile Run DR Unit 403
4179 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1135 sqft
4179 South Four Mile Run DR Unit 403 Available 07/01/20 WEST VILLAGE OF SHIRLINGTON COMMUNITY - BEAUTIFUL TOP FLOOR APARTMENT HOME THAT IS LIGHT AND BRIGHT!!! UPGRADED CABINETRY AND GRANITE CABINETS ALONG WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GAS COOKING,

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bluemont
1 Unit Available
5617 N. 6th Street
5617 6th St N, Arlington, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,125
2750 sqft
Arlington 5 BEDROOM - Property Id: 265345 Great location! Balston Arlington METRO and Balston Mall.Close to DC , I-66 and TYSONS.This luxury 5 Bedroom 4 and a half bathrooms home is perfect for a family or group.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
6212 SQUIRES HILL DR
6212 Squires Hill Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful brick end unit townhouse with a lots of natural light! Fresh Paint through out the house and Fresh New Carpets! Hardwood floor main level and plenty of built-in and recessed lights. The Master suite has large walk-in closet .

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Fairlington - Shirlington
1 Unit Available
4829 29TH ST S
4829 29th Street South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
WELCOME HOME TO THIS QUAINT AND COZY SECLUDED BRICK END-UNIT IN POPULAR & HISTORIC FAIRLINGTON VILLAGE. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS IN LIVING & DINING ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN UPPER-LEVEL BEDROOMS TOO.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
3352 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3352 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
PRIVATE TOP UNIT. Gorgeous Views of the Lake. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Loft Unit overlooking the Living Room Area. Gorgeous. Vaulted Ceilings with adjustable blinds in the sky lights. 2 Decks with amazing views of the Lake, Freshly Painted.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
5851 QUANTRELL AVENUE
5851 Quantrell Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Security mid rise in the heart of Landmark. Right off Quantrell exit. Direct commuter bus service steps away. Great Parking. One and Den with solid concrete floors and walls. Easy care Parquet wood floors, 22 ft expansive balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Boiling Brook
1 Unit Available
4520 KING STREET
4520 King Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large top floor corner unit with great views of D.C. and Washington Monument. Ideal location minutes to D.C., Pentagon, Old Town, Alex. Bus at front door to King St. metro. Secured entry building. Hardwood floors, balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
3307 WYNDHAM CIRCLE
3307 Wyndham Circle, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
826 sqft
IMMACULATE 827 SQ FT CONDO W/HARDWOOD FLOORS & GARAGE PARKING IN SOUGHT AFTER BUILDING ON THE QUIET SIDE OF THE COMPLEX***OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER & MAPLE CABINETS***SPACIOUS LIVING AREA WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE***WALKOUT TO COVERED
City Guide for Bailey's Crossroads, VA

"Bailey, you never took your high beams off of me and Bailey, the tension we conspired was indiscreet. And Bailey, why was I so fain to set you free? Bailey, that's when I lost you carelessly, Bailey..." (- Making April)

Bailey's Crossroads is located where State Route 7 meets State Route 244: the spot where Abraham Lincoln requested a review of his army troops in 1861 during the American Civil War. The town is home to nearly 24,000 residents, but it's not officially incorporated as an urban center. Bailey's Crossroads covers about 2 square miles of land in Fairfax Country, Virginia, and was named after a prominent family in the area. Well, specifically, it was named after the family's opulent dwelling, the aptly-named "Bailey's Mansion." Now the mansion is gone, but the name has stuck for everyone who calls this piece of land home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bailey's Crossroads, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bailey's Crossroads renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

