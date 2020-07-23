Apartment List
277 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bailey's Crossroads, VA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Bailey's Crossroads offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it'... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
3709 GEORGE MASON DRIVE
3709 South George Mason Drive, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1209 sqft
Weekend showing only 2-4 pm....SPACIOUS 2BR,1.5BA UNIT,IN ONE OF THE BEST LOCATED, WELL MAINTAINED & LUXURY HI-RISE BUILDINGS IN FAIRFAX COUNTY.10-MIN FROM D.C.INSIDE PARKING GARAGE.24-HR SECURITY.EXERCISE FACILITIES.BILLIARD ROOM.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
3800 POWELL LANE
3800 Powell Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
971 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Amenities galore in this secluded two bedroom unit.
Results within 1 mile of Bailey's Crossroads
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
17 Units Available
Columbia Forest
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
18 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
996 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
$
10 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1259 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
36 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1359 sqft
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:04 AM
26 Units Available
Columbia Heights - West
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1157 sqft
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1030 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
23 Units Available
The Ashlawn at Southern Towers
4921 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Ashlawn at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
32 Units Available
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1185 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and an elegant courtyard. Stay active with tennis courts, gym and a pool. Easy access to I-395 and close proximity to upscale shopping and high-end dining.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
4 Units Available
Columbia Forest
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
994 sqft
Spacious homes with fully equipped state-of-the-art kitchens, in-unit laundry and extra storage room. Common amenities include bike storage, a fitness center and a community room. Ten minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
22 Units Available
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1150 sqft
Minutes from downtown Washington D.C. Loft-style apartment homes featuring European kitchens with pantries and luxurious bathrooms with oversized walk-in showers or soaking tubs. On-site social kitchen, fitness center, pet salon and soundproof music practice rooms.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
34 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1061 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
$
36 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1092 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
70 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1179 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
24 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:08 AM
3 Units Available
Barcroft
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
968 sqft
Cable-ready homes with plush carpeting, designer kitchens and sound-proofing between units. Residents have access to free parking, among other amenities. Columbia Pike is 5 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 11:50 PM
24 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
870 sqft
Located just 10 minutes from Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Pentagon Metro station and several bus stops. Hardwood floors, beautiful views, high-speed internet access and satellite television. On-site laundry, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
23 Units Available
The Stratford at Southern Towers
4901 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Stratford at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 at Seminary Road The Stratford is located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1088 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 in Alexandria, Sherwood is conveniently located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
144 Units Available
Boiling Brook
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1145 sqft
At Array at West Alex, our connected location has got you coming and going easily; and either way, it's all good. Here, you'll be surrounded by sophisticated shops, charming eateries, and a brand-new Harris Teeter.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
21 Units Available
Lake Barcroft
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
3719 MADISON LANE
3719 Madison Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1150 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Great Location! Deciding on where to rent next? Look no further than this amazing, huge two story 2 bedroom. Dual Master suites, plenty of closet space.
City Guide for Bailey's Crossroads, VA

"Bailey, you never took your high beams off of me and Bailey, the tension we conspired was indiscreet. And Bailey, why was I so fain to set you free? Bailey, that's when I lost you carelessly, Bailey..." (- Making April)

Bailey's Crossroads is located where State Route 7 meets State Route 244: the spot where Abraham Lincoln requested a review of his army troops in 1861 during the American Civil War. The town is home to nearly 24,000 residents, but it's not officially incorporated as an urban center. Bailey's Crossroads covers about 2 square miles of land in Fairfax Country, Virginia, and was named after a prominent family in the area. Well, specifically, it was named after the family's opulent dwelling, the aptly-named "Bailey's Mansion." Now the mansion is gone, but the name has stuck for everyone who calls this piece of land home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Bailey's Crossroads, VA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Bailey's Crossroads offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Bailey's Crossroads offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Bailey's Crossroads. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

