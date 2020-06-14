296 Apartments for rent in Bailey's Crossroads, VA with gym
Bailey's Crossroads is located where State Route 7 meets State Route 244: the spot where Abraham Lincoln requested a review of his army troops in 1861 during the American Civil War. The town is home to nearly 24,000 residents, but it's not officially incorporated as an urban center. Bailey's Crossroads covers about 2 square miles of land in Fairfax Country, Virginia, and was named after a prominent family in the area. Well, specifically, it was named after the family's opulent dwelling, the aptly-named "Bailey's Mansion." Now the mansion is gone, but the name has stuck for everyone who calls this piece of land home. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bailey's Crossroads renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.