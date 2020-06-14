Apartment List
/
VA
/
bailey s crossroads
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

296 Apartments for rent in Bailey's Crossroads, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bailey's Crossroads renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the ... Read Guide >

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N
5505 Seminary Road, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1638 sqft
A stunning place to call home, this 22nd floor Galaxy End Unit offers majestic 270-degree unobstructed views of the Northern Virginia skyline, from two tiled balconies.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3713 S GEORGE MASON DRIVE
3713 South George Mason Drive, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and sunny 2 Bedrooms & 2 bathrooms (1373 sq ft!) corner unit filled w/ sunlight, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, hardwood floor throughout the unit and large walk-in closets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3800 POWELL LANE
3800 Powell Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1557 sqft
BRIGHT & AIRY 3 BR or 2BR+Den 2.5 BATH, LARGE BALCONY OVERLOOKS WOODED PARK, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS + PANTRY AND ALL THE AMENITIES OF BEAUTIFUL LAKESIDE PLAZA. , FRESH PAINT, NEWER STOVE, MICROWAVE.
Results within 1 mile of Bailey's Crossroads
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
72 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
1488 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,472
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Fairlington - Shirlington
42 Units Available
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Columbia Forest
23 Units Available
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,071
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
Columbia Heights - West
29 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,564
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
$
18 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,268
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1061 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,490
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1030 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
39 Units Available
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
23 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,275
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Boiling Brook
154 Units Available
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,608
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1172 sqft
At Array at West Alex, our connected location has got you coming and going easily; and either way, it's all good. Here, you'll be surrounded by sophisticated shops, charming eateries, and a brand-new Harris Teeter.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
49 Units Available
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
925 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and an elegant courtyard. Stay active with tennis courts, gym and a pool. Easy access to I-395 and close proximity to upscale shopping and high-end dining.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Columbia Heights - West
3 Units Available
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,319
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
848 sqft
Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Lake Barcroft
25 Units Available
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,450
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,888
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1150 sqft
Minutes from downtown Washington D.C. Loft-style apartment homes featuring European kitchens with pantries and luxurious bathrooms with oversized walk-in showers or soaking tubs. On-site social kitchen, fitness center, pet salon and soundproof music practice rooms.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
146 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1092 sqft
Discover a new way of living at Mission Lofts in Falls Church, Virginia, representing Fairfax County’s only live/work apartment community.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
Columbia Forest
5 Units Available
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
994 sqft
Spacious homes with fully equipped state-of-the-art kitchens, in-unit laundry and extra storage room. Common amenities include bike storage, a fitness center and a community room. Ten minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
City Guide for Bailey's Crossroads, VA

"Bailey, you never took your high beams off of me and Bailey, the tension we conspired was indiscreet. And Bailey, why was I so fain to set you free? Bailey, that's when I lost you carelessly, Bailey..." (- Making April)

Bailey's Crossroads is located where State Route 7 meets State Route 244: the spot where Abraham Lincoln requested a review of his army troops in 1861 during the American Civil War. The town is home to nearly 24,000 residents, but it's not officially incorporated as an urban center. Bailey's Crossroads covers about 2 square miles of land in Fairfax Country, Virginia, and was named after a prominent family in the area. Well, specifically, it was named after the family's opulent dwelling, the aptly-named "Bailey's Mansion." Now the mansion is gone, but the name has stuck for everyone who calls this piece of land home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bailey's Crossroads, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bailey's Crossroads renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Bailey's Crossroads 1 BedroomsBailey's Crossroads 2 BedroomsBailey's Crossroads 3 BedroomsBailey's Crossroads Apartments with BalconyBailey's Crossroads Apartments with Garage
Bailey's Crossroads Apartments with GymBailey's Crossroads Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBailey's Crossroads Apartments with ParkingBailey's Crossroads Apartments with PoolBailey's Crossroads Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bailey's Crossroads Dog Friendly ApartmentsBailey's Crossroads Luxury PlacesBailey's Crossroads Pet Friendly PlacesBailey's Crossroads Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VA
Huntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America