296 Apartments for rent in Bailey's Crossroads, VA with gym

"Bailey, you never took your high beams off of me and Bailey, the tension we conspired was indiscreet. And Bailey, why was I so fain to set you free? Bailey, that's when I lost you carelessly, Bailey..." (- Making April)

Bailey's Crossroads is located where State Route 7 meets State Route 244: the spot where Abraham Lincoln requested a review of his army troops in 1861 during the American Civil War. The town is home to nearly 24,000 residents, but it's not officially incorporated as an urban center. Bailey's Crossroads covers about 2 square miles of land in Fairfax Country, Virginia, and was named after a prominent family in the area. Well, specifically, it was named after the family's opulent dwelling, the aptly-named "Bailey's Mansion." Now the mansion is gone, but the name has stuck for everyone who calls this piece of land home.