All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 44961 BISHOP TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
44961 BISHOP TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

44961 BISHOP TERRACE

44961 Bishop Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

44961 Bishop Ter, Ashburn, VA 20149

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Location, location, location!! This gorgeous end-unit townhome is minutes from One Loudoun, Rt 7 & Rt 28! It features 2 bdrm, 2 full bath & 2 half baths, spacious recreation room on the lower level, open floor plan on the main level where the large family room and dining space flank each side of the gourmet kitchen. Oversized island, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, quartz countertops and office nook complete this luxurious kitchen space. Enjoy the outdoors on the deck, patio or fenced-in backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44961 BISHOP TERRACE have any available units?
44961 BISHOP TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44961 BISHOP TERRACE have?
Some of 44961 BISHOP TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44961 BISHOP TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44961 BISHOP TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44961 BISHOP TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 44961 BISHOP TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44961 BISHOP TERRACE offer parking?
No, 44961 BISHOP TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 44961 BISHOP TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44961 BISHOP TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44961 BISHOP TERRACE have a pool?
No, 44961 BISHOP TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 44961 BISHOP TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44961 BISHOP TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44961 BISHOP TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44961 BISHOP TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44961 BISHOP TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44961 BISHOP TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America