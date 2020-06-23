44961 BISHOP TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Location, location, location!! This gorgeous end-unit townhome is minutes from One Loudoun, Rt 7 & Rt 28! It features 2 bdrm, 2 full bath & 2 half baths, spacious recreation room on the lower level, open floor plan on the main level where the large family room and dining space flank each side of the gourmet kitchen. Oversized island, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, quartz countertops and office nook complete this luxurious kitchen space. Enjoy the outdoors on the deck, patio or fenced-in backyard!