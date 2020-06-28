44778 TIVERTON SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

Beautiful bright one-year old garaged 2-level townhouse-style condo with 9 -ft ceiling on the main level at One Loudoun. 3 BRs 2.5 BAs with balcony. Large master bedroom with 2 large walk-in closets. SS appliances, granite counter-tops, island in kitchen, upgraded floors. Updated master bathroom with granite counter-top and double-vanity. Front-load washer and dryer on the upper level. Amenities incl. Olympic size pool, tennis courts, parks & trails. Walk to Trader Joe's, theater & restaurants. Near Dulles Airport, Town Ctr, Route 7, and toll roads.