44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool garage media room new construction tennis court volleyball court

Like new! Stanley Martin luxury 4 level townhome with rooftop terrace in the heart of One Loudoun town center where you can walk to everything! Modern finishes with grey, white, neutral tones. 3 bedroom 2 full bath and 3 half bath. Hardwood throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Open concept main level, 10' ceilings, 4th Level loft with terrace, modern chefs kitchen with over-sized island, double oven, stainless steel appliances, stacked front loading washer/dryer, 2 balconies, 2 car garage with extended driveway, and $40K in upgrades. Premium lot building that is distanced away from other homes, with large grass courtyard in the front and unobstructed views of park and sunsets from windows and balconies in the back. Full access to nearby One Loudoun Amenities. Resort like club house and pool, indoor basketball court, dog park, tennis courts, volleyball court, parks, etc. Walk to shopping centers, restaurants, gym, movie theater, and more. No pet or smoking.