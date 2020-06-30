All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated January 12 2020 at 6:39 AM

44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE

44734 Roosevelt Square · No Longer Available
Location

44734 Roosevelt Square, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
new construction
tennis court
volleyball court
Like new! Stanley Martin luxury 4 level townhome with rooftop terrace in the heart of One Loudoun town center where you can walk to everything! Modern finishes with grey, white, neutral tones. 3 bedroom 2 full bath and 3 half bath. Hardwood throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Open concept main level, 10' ceilings, 4th Level loft with terrace, modern chefs kitchen with over-sized island, double oven, stainless steel appliances, stacked front loading washer/dryer, 2 balconies, 2 car garage with extended driveway, and $40K in upgrades. Premium lot building that is distanced away from other homes, with large grass courtyard in the front and unobstructed views of park and sunsets from windows and balconies in the back. Full access to nearby One Loudoun Amenities. Resort like club house and pool, indoor basketball court, dog park, tennis courts, volleyball court, parks, etc. Walk to shopping centers, restaurants, gym, movie theater, and more. No pet or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE have any available units?
44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE have?
Some of 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE offers parking.
Does 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE has a pool.
Does 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44734 ROOSEVELT SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

