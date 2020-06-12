All apartments in Ashburn
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:32 AM

44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE

44721 Ellsworth Terrace · (703) 430-9008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44721 Ellsworth Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 2904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Luxury Living in Loudoun County's new downtown, One Loudoun! This 4 level townhouse is only 2 years young, has an expanded 2 car garage and lives like a single family home with an open floor plan. Every upgrade has been tastefully done including the gourmet kitchen that's every chef's dream!! This townhome has plenty of outdoor living space ~ Relax out on the deck off the kitchen level or entertain up on the rooftop deck that's sure to impress ~ an entertainers dream!! Walk Downtown to One Loudoun's retail, dining and entertainment. Amenities include Dog Park, walk/jogging paths, amphitheater and barn venue for community social events, a community recreation facility, half-court basketball, meeting rooms, an outdoor multipurpose court, tennis courts, sand volleyball court and an outdoor pool facility. Everything you have been waiting for!! This property is also listed for sale MLS #VALO408838. To watch the 3D Virtual Tour please copy and paste this link into your web browser - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GEq3kETmdhs&mls=1 . To watch the 1 minute Video please copy and paste this link into your web browser - https://player.vimeo.com/video/410656348

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE have any available units?
44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE have?
Some of 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE has a pool.
Does 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
