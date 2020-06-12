44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court

Luxury Living in Loudoun County's new downtown, One Loudoun! This 4 level townhouse is only 2 years young, has an expanded 2 car garage and lives like a single family home with an open floor plan. Every upgrade has been tastefully done including the gourmet kitchen that's every chef's dream!! This townhome has plenty of outdoor living space ~ Relax out on the deck off the kitchen level or entertain up on the rooftop deck that's sure to impress ~ an entertainers dream!! Walk Downtown to One Loudoun's retail, dining and entertainment. Amenities include Dog Park, walk/jogging paths, amphitheater and barn venue for community social events, a community recreation facility, half-court basketball, meeting rooms, an outdoor multipurpose court, tennis courts, sand volleyball court and an outdoor pool facility. Everything you have been waiting for!! This property is also listed for sale MLS #VALO408838. To watch the 3D Virtual Tour please copy and paste this link into your web browser - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GEq3kETmdhs&mls=1 . To watch the 1 minute Video please copy and paste this link into your web browser - https://player.vimeo.com/video/410656348