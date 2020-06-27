44485 CHAMBERLAIN TERRACE

Amenities

VACANT - Back in the Market!!--Great opportunity to live in a 55+ community with all the amenities that Ashburn Village has to offer. 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths; soaking tub in master bathroom; Master Bedroom has a walking closet and regular closet; 1 assigned parking covered garage; additional storage included; Unit is very close to elevator; separate dining and living rooms; additional space for a den and space for a breakfast table off the kitchen with plenty of light; Unit available NOW