Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM

44485 CHAMBERLAIN TERRACE

44485 Chamberlain Ter · No Longer Available
Location

44485 Chamberlain Ter, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
VACANT - Back in the Market!!--Great opportunity to live in a 55+ community with all the amenities that Ashburn Village has to offer. 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths; soaking tub in master bathroom; Master Bedroom has a walking closet and regular closet; 1 assigned parking covered garage; additional storage included; Unit is very close to elevator; separate dining and living rooms; additional space for a den and space for a breakfast table off the kitchen with plenty of light; Unit available NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

