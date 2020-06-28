All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 44388 FOXTHOM TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
44388 FOXTHOM TER
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:46 AM

44388 FOXTHOM TER

44388 Foxthom Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Ashburn Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

44388 Foxthom Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A perfect home that is well maintained, spacious and gorgeous inside! This beautiful well maintained NV townhome in fabulous Ashburn location is available for rent. Backing to open area and with W&OD Trail just a short walk away! Open concept, modern yet inviting, loaded w/ upgrades like a large kitchen island, beautiful counters, cabinetry, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, generous sized pantry, and hardwood floors. You will also be amazed by the living and dining space on this level. The third floor has 3 bedrooms-a spacious master suite with tray ceiling, upgraded luxury bath with a nice soaking tub and separate shower and 2 large walk-in closets, 2 secondary bedrooms, a hallway bath, and UL laundry. Walk-out basement with a bedroom, full bathroom and a kitchenette space with cabinetry and dishwasher. A large Trex deck looking out to open area and W&OD trail is just perfect! Easy access to Dulles Toll Road and minutes from the Airport. Shopping dining and entertainment with One Loudoun just few minutes away. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44388 FOXTHOM TER have any available units?
44388 FOXTHOM TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44388 FOXTHOM TER have?
Some of 44388 FOXTHOM TER's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44388 FOXTHOM TER currently offering any rent specials?
44388 FOXTHOM TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44388 FOXTHOM TER pet-friendly?
No, 44388 FOXTHOM TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44388 FOXTHOM TER offer parking?
Yes, 44388 FOXTHOM TER offers parking.
Does 44388 FOXTHOM TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44388 FOXTHOM TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44388 FOXTHOM TER have a pool?
No, 44388 FOXTHOM TER does not have a pool.
Does 44388 FOXTHOM TER have accessible units?
No, 44388 FOXTHOM TER does not have accessible units.
Does 44388 FOXTHOM TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44388 FOXTHOM TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 44388 FOXTHOM TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 44388 FOXTHOM TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America