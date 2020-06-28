44388 FOXTHOM TER

Amenities

A perfect home that is well maintained, spacious and gorgeous inside! This beautiful well maintained NV townhome in fabulous Ashburn location is available for rent. Backing to open area and with W&OD Trail just a short walk away! Open concept, modern yet inviting, loaded w/ upgrades like a large kitchen island, beautiful counters, cabinetry, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, generous sized pantry, and hardwood floors. You will also be amazed by the living and dining space on this level. The third floor has 3 bedrooms-a spacious master suite with tray ceiling, upgraded luxury bath with a nice soaking tub and separate shower and 2 large walk-in closets, 2 secondary bedrooms, a hallway bath, and UL laundry. Walk-out basement with a bedroom, full bathroom and a kitchenette space with cabinetry and dishwasher. A large Trex deck looking out to open area and W&OD trail is just perfect! Easy access to Dulles Toll Road and minutes from the Airport. Shopping dining and entertainment with One Loudoun just few minutes away. Don't miss it!