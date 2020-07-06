Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage pet friendly tennis court

44343 Silkworth Terrace Available 12/01/19 Magnificent Home with Stunning Floor Plan & Gardner's Oasis - Ashburn Village - Magnificent Home Well Maintained and Stunning Floor Plan. Kitchen & Baths Updated 2015. Features 3863 SqFt, Hardwood Flooring throughout the Home, Luxury Master Suite & Updated Bath on Main Level. Large Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Breakfast Bar, & Eat-In Kitchen. Family Room with 2-Story Ceilings & Gas Fireplace, 3 Large Bedrooms on Upper Level along with Loft Overlooking Family Room. Finished & Updated Basement Recreation Room with Full Bath, Bonus Room to use as Office/Den/Study/Guest Room. Fenced Backyard with Privacy Trees is a Gardner's Oasis surrounded by a Beautiful & Peaceful Terrace! Minimum 18 Months Lease Term & Long Term Lease Options. Includes HOA Amenities: Basketball Courts, Community Ctr, Exercise Room, Jog/walk Path, Pool-Outdoor, Rec Center, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots/Plygrd, Trash Removal. Landlord Pays HOA Dues, Tree/Shrub/Flower Bed Care. Tenant Responsible for Lawn, All Utilities. Non-Smoking Premises. No Cats Allowed. Dog OK Case-by-Case. Pet Deposit $500. Appointments Call Listing Realtor: Angela Hull 703-561-9555. APPLY ONLINE: WWW.RELIANCEPMG.COM



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4385553)