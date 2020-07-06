All apartments in Ashburn
44343 Silkworth Terrace

44343 Silkworth Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

44343 Silkworth Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
44343 Silkworth Terrace Available 12/01/19 Magnificent Home with Stunning Floor Plan & Gardner's Oasis - Ashburn Village - Magnificent Home Well Maintained and Stunning Floor Plan. Kitchen & Baths Updated 2015. Features 3863 SqFt, Hardwood Flooring throughout the Home, Luxury Master Suite & Updated Bath on Main Level. Large Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Breakfast Bar, & Eat-In Kitchen. Family Room with 2-Story Ceilings & Gas Fireplace, 3 Large Bedrooms on Upper Level along with Loft Overlooking Family Room. Finished & Updated Basement Recreation Room with Full Bath, Bonus Room to use as Office/Den/Study/Guest Room. Fenced Backyard with Privacy Trees is a Gardner's Oasis surrounded by a Beautiful & Peaceful Terrace! Minimum 18 Months Lease Term & Long Term Lease Options. Includes HOA Amenities: Basketball Courts, Community Ctr, Exercise Room, Jog/walk Path, Pool-Outdoor, Rec Center, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots/Plygrd, Trash Removal. Landlord Pays HOA Dues, Tree/Shrub/Flower Bed Care. Tenant Responsible for Lawn, All Utilities. Non-Smoking Premises. No Cats Allowed. Dog OK Case-by-Case. Pet Deposit $500. Appointments Call Listing Realtor: Angela Hull 703-561-9555. APPLY ONLINE: WWW.RELIANCEPMG.COM

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4385553)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44343 Silkworth Terrace have any available units?
44343 Silkworth Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44343 Silkworth Terrace have?
Some of 44343 Silkworth Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44343 Silkworth Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
44343 Silkworth Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44343 Silkworth Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 44343 Silkworth Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 44343 Silkworth Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 44343 Silkworth Terrace offers parking.
Does 44343 Silkworth Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44343 Silkworth Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44343 Silkworth Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 44343 Silkworth Terrace has a pool.
Does 44343 Silkworth Terrace have accessible units?
No, 44343 Silkworth Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 44343 Silkworth Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44343 Silkworth Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 44343 Silkworth Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 44343 Silkworth Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

