in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

END UNIT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE! Don't miss the gleaming wood floors, rich wood cabinetry! Fully equipped kitchen, all bedrooms are on upper level with wall to wall carpeting! Full size washer and dryer on the ground level for easy access. Decorative fireplace, separate dining, tons of light flooding the living and dining areas! Access to all that Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion offers is available to the tenants for only $75 per person! Come see it today!