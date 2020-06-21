All apartments in Ashburn
44268 SUSCON SQUARE
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:08 AM

44268 SUSCON SQUARE

44268 Suscon Square · (703) 390-9420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44268 Suscon Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Stunning town home in sought after Ashburn Village commnity available for rent starting June 1st! 2 car rear entry garage town home feature 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and over 2000 sq. ft. of living space. The first floor features a spacious den, a private exit, or guest suite. Dedicated laundry area with shelving with washer and dryer. Updated furnace and water heater. The main floor presents a spacious kitchen, family room, great room open concept with gas fireplace and is perfect for entertaining. Easy to BBQ on the spacious deck with access from the kitchen area. This home features a spacious living room, perfect for play or watching your favorite sports. spacious Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fan, spacious walk-in closet and Luxury Master Bath with dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Ashburn Village Residents enjoy exclusive amenities such as Community Center, The Ashburn Pavilion, where you can enjoy year round swimming, exercise and entertainment. Comcast & Fios are available in the area. Apply today or call listing agent for showing. We accept NVAR Rental Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44268 SUSCON SQUARE have any available units?
44268 SUSCON SQUARE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44268 SUSCON SQUARE have?
Some of 44268 SUSCON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44268 SUSCON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
44268 SUSCON SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44268 SUSCON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 44268 SUSCON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44268 SUSCON SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 44268 SUSCON SQUARE does offer parking.
Does 44268 SUSCON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44268 SUSCON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44268 SUSCON SQUARE have a pool?
No, 44268 SUSCON SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 44268 SUSCON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 44268 SUSCON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 44268 SUSCON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44268 SUSCON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44268 SUSCON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44268 SUSCON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
