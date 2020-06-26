All apartments in Ashburn
44201 NAVAJO DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

44201 NAVAJO DRIVE

44201 Navajo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

44201 Navajo Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
Magnificent Single Family in the Prime Location!! Premium Homesite Backs To Wooded Trees*Stunning 2 Story Foyer W/ Palladium*Hardwoods*Gourmet Kitchen W/Granite Countertops+Updated Stainless steel appliances, Ample Of White Cabinets+Large Pantry Space +Huge Center Island*Main Level home Office/Study* Extended Family Room With Gas Fireplace and wall of windows*Master Suite W/Sitting+Walk in closet *Private Luxurious Bath with soaking tub, separate shower, his/her vanity and a water closet* Convenient Washer & dryer on bedroom level** Oversized Secondary bedrooms**Fully Finished Basement with Open Recreation room+Walkout+Full Bath, Bedroom with a window and tons of storage space*Superb Location Easy Access To Major Roads, One Loudoun, Walk To Shop Center+Fine Community Amenities!**Past Pictures**Pets case by case**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE have any available units?
44201 NAVAJO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE have?
Some of 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
44201 NAVAJO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44201 NAVAJO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
