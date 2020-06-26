44201 NAVAJO DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

Magnificent Single Family in the Prime Location!! Premium Homesite Backs To Wooded Trees*Stunning 2 Story Foyer W/ Palladium*Hardwoods*Gourmet Kitchen W/Granite Countertops+Updated Stainless steel appliances, Ample Of White Cabinets+Large Pantry Space +Huge Center Island*Main Level home Office/Study* Extended Family Room With Gas Fireplace and wall of windows*Master Suite W/Sitting+Walk in closet *Private Luxurious Bath with soaking tub, separate shower, his/her vanity and a water closet* Convenient Washer & dryer on bedroom level** Oversized Secondary bedrooms**Fully Finished Basement with Open Recreation room+Walkout+Full Bath, Bedroom with a window and tons of storage space*Superb Location Easy Access To Major Roads, One Loudoun, Walk To Shop Center+Fine Community Amenities!**Past Pictures**Pets case by case**