44201 NAVAJO DRIVE

Amenities
Magnificent Single Family in the Prime Location!! Premium Homesite Backs To Wooded Trees*Stunning 2 Story Foyer W/ Palladium*Hardwoods*Gourmet Kitchen W/Granite Countertops+Updated Stainless steel appliances, Ample Of White Cabinets+Large Pantry Space +Huge Center Island*Main Level home Office/Study* Extended Family Room With Gas Fireplace and wall of windows*Master Suite W/Sitting+Walk in closet *Private Luxurious Bath with soaking tub, separate shower, his/her vanity and a water closet* Convenient Washer & dryer on bedroom level** Oversized Secondary bedrooms**Fully Finished Basement with Open Recreation room+Walkout+Full Bath, Bedroom with a window and tons of storage space*Superb Location Easy Access To Major Roads, One Loudoun, Walk To Shop Center+Fine Community Amenities!**Past Pictures**Pets case by case**