44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Renovated garage townhome (not a condo) in the heart of Ashburn Village. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Great location, across from Sports Pavilion. Just minutes from shopping centers, restaurants, Rt. 7, Rt. 28, & Greenway. Owner has Beautifully maintained this spacious home. Over 1,500 Sq ft. Move in ready. This townhouse has hardwood floors throughout the main level. Carpet on the stairs and upper level. Large family room with gas fireplace and door to 21' deck. Kitchen features granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Master bath has ceramic tile & tub. New roof & water heater in 2014. Washer and dryer in townhouse. Garage with remote opener. Enjoy all the Ashburn village amenities like the Sport Pavilion, 8 stocked man-made lakes, several pools, rec centers, etc.