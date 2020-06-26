All apartments in Ashburn
Ashburn, VA
44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:34 AM

44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE

44166 Mossy Brook Square · No Longer Available
Location

44166 Mossy Brook Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Renovated garage townhome (not a condo) in the heart of Ashburn Village. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Great location, across from Sports Pavilion. Just minutes from shopping centers, restaurants, Rt. 7, Rt. 28, & Greenway. Owner has Beautifully maintained this spacious home. Over 1,500 Sq ft. Move in ready. This townhouse has hardwood floors throughout the main level. Carpet on the stairs and upper level. Large family room with gas fireplace and door to 21' deck. Kitchen features granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Master bath has ceramic tile & tub. New roof & water heater in 2014. Washer and dryer in townhouse. Garage with remote opener. Enjoy all the Ashburn village amenities like the Sport Pavilion, 8 stocked man-made lakes, several pools, rec centers, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE have any available units?
44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE have?
Some of 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE offers parking.
Does 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE has a pool.
Does 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44166 MOSSY BROOK SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
