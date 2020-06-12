All apartments in Ashburn
44033 LACEYVILLE TER

44033 Laceyville Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

44033 Laceyville Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Welcome home! Beautiful, updated 3 level townhouse in Ashburn Village. New carpet, and paint. Woodburning fireplace in the living room. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining room with sliding glass door that leads to the deck. Two spacious master bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Finished walkout lower level with a full bath. Fenced back yard. Enjoy all the great amenities that Ashburn Village offers including using the Sports Pavilion, indoor and outdoor pools, community center, jogging path, tennis court and more...Great location, minutes to One Loudoun town center, shops, movie theater, restaurants and major roads. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44033 LACEYVILLE TER have any available units?
44033 LACEYVILLE TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44033 LACEYVILLE TER have?
Some of 44033 LACEYVILLE TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44033 LACEYVILLE TER currently offering any rent specials?
44033 LACEYVILLE TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44033 LACEYVILLE TER pet-friendly?
No, 44033 LACEYVILLE TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44033 LACEYVILLE TER offer parking?
Yes, 44033 LACEYVILLE TER offers parking.
Does 44033 LACEYVILLE TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44033 LACEYVILLE TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44033 LACEYVILLE TER have a pool?
Yes, 44033 LACEYVILLE TER has a pool.
Does 44033 LACEYVILLE TER have accessible units?
No, 44033 LACEYVILLE TER does not have accessible units.
Does 44033 LACEYVILLE TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44033 LACEYVILLE TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 44033 LACEYVILLE TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 44033 LACEYVILLE TER does not have units with air conditioning.
