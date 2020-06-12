44033 LACEYVILLE TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool media room tennis court

Welcome home! Beautiful, updated 3 level townhouse in Ashburn Village. New carpet, and paint. Woodburning fireplace in the living room. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining room with sliding glass door that leads to the deck. Two spacious master bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Finished walkout lower level with a full bath. Fenced back yard. Enjoy all the great amenities that Ashburn Village offers including using the Sports Pavilion, indoor and outdoor pools, community center, jogging path, tennis court and more...Great location, minutes to One Loudoun town center, shops, movie theater, restaurants and major roads. This is a must see!