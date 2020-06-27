44009 FALMOUTH COURT

Amenities
Deal Directly with Seller/Landlord on ALL inquiries. Great location in Ashburn Village - Loads of community amenities including the Sports Pavilion, multiple lakes & pools, tennis courts and volleyball courts, basketball & so much more! Home available 8/15. Long term lease acceptable too. Charming Greenwich model with two huge bedroom suites with vaulted ceilings and full baths; living room with wood-burning fireplace; finished lower level with recreation room, full bath and abundant storage space; awesome Ashburn Village amenities!