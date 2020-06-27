44009 FALMOUTH COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool basketball court tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court volleyball court

Deal Directly with Seller/Landlord on ALL inquiries. Great location in Ashburn Village - Loads of community amenities including the Sports Pavilion, multiple lakes & pools, tennis courts and volleyball courts, basketball & so much more! Home available 8/15. Long term lease acceptable too. Charming Greenwich model with two huge bedroom suites with vaulted ceilings and full baths; living room with wood-burning fireplace; finished lower level with recreation room, full bath and abundant storage space; awesome Ashburn Village amenities!