All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE

43933 Kitts Hill Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Ashburn Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

43933 Kitts Hill Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
LOOK NO FURTHER! Move-in perfect, Appx 1632 Sq. ft, 3 Level Townhouse. Brick front 4 Bed Rooms, Large Family Room with Fire Place+, backing to trees + open space... Only 1 block To W & OD Trail...kitchen with new granite counters, maple cabinets, backsplash...wood floors main level...9' and vaulted ceilings...luxury bath with separate tub & shower...fenced backyard with large Deck. Location is perfectly situated between Sports Pavilion, lakes, jogging/walking trails, and Shopping Center. 4 Swimming pools, basketball/tennis, bus routes. Ashburn village Amenities & Sports Pavilion within Walking DistanceUpgraded appliances, kitchen, bathrooms, fixtures.Washer and Dryer included.New carpets.Wired for cable and DishEnjoy Ashburn Village amenities. Included in Rent.Great Ashburn School District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE have any available units?
43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE have?
Some of 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE offer parking?
No, 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE has a pool.
Does 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43933 KITTS HILL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America