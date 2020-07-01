43407 LIVERY SQUARE

Amenities

Beautiful move in ready townhouse in Ashburn Farm, available immediately. Living Room and Dining Room have an open concept with hardwood flooring throughout the main level and lots of natural light. Gourmet eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features three bedrooms and two full baths. Basement with a large rec room with a wood burning fireplace and a half bath. One car garage with bonus room for extra storage. Custom white shutters throughout the entire home. Best of all this townhouse is located right next to all the wonderful amenities that Ashburn Farm has to offer including the playground area, outdoor pavilion for hosting parties, trails throughout the community, catch and release pond, large outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and beautiful community center that can be rented out for private events. This townhouse has been meticulously maintained by original owner and has never been rented before. Freshly painted and carpets professionally cleaned, feels like new. This townhouse has it all and such a great location; close to restaurants, shopping, movie theaters and within minutes to the new metro line coming soon to Ashburn. Come see for yourself, this home is truly amazing! No pets or smoking allowed.