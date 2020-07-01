All apartments in Ashburn
43407 LIVERY SQUARE

43407 Livery Square · No Longer Available
Location

43407 Livery Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful move in ready townhouse in Ashburn Farm, available immediately. Living Room and Dining Room have an open concept with hardwood flooring throughout the main level and lots of natural light. Gourmet eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features three bedrooms and two full baths. Basement with a large rec room with a wood burning fireplace and a half bath. One car garage with bonus room for extra storage. Custom white shutters throughout the entire home. Best of all this townhouse is located right next to all the wonderful amenities that Ashburn Farm has to offer including the playground area, outdoor pavilion for hosting parties, trails throughout the community, catch and release pond, large outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and beautiful community center that can be rented out for private events. This townhouse has been meticulously maintained by original owner and has never been rented before. Freshly painted and carpets professionally cleaned, feels like new. This townhouse has it all and such a great location; close to restaurants, shopping, movie theaters and within minutes to the new metro line coming soon to Ashburn. Come see for yourself, this home is truly amazing! No pets or smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43407 LIVERY SQUARE have any available units?
43407 LIVERY SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43407 LIVERY SQUARE have?
Some of 43407 LIVERY SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43407 LIVERY SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43407 LIVERY SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43407 LIVERY SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43407 LIVERY SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43407 LIVERY SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 43407 LIVERY SQUARE offers parking.
Does 43407 LIVERY SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43407 LIVERY SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43407 LIVERY SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 43407 LIVERY SQUARE has a pool.
Does 43407 LIVERY SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43407 LIVERY SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43407 LIVERY SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43407 LIVERY SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43407 LIVERY SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43407 LIVERY SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

