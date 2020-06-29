43346 EARLS COURT

Amenities

Beautiful Renovated Colonial Brick Front Single house with 4300 sq ft 5 Bedrooms 3 Full ,2 Half Baths. Main level has formal library, spacious living room, formal dining room, open kitchen w/ island, family room with gas fireplace, spacious light filled sun room. Upper level has master suite with luxury master bath soak tub with jets, huge walk in closets. Lower level offers 2nd kitchen, gym, in-law suite with luxury bath , soaking tub,separate shower, media room and recreation room ready. Walk out stairs basement to back yard. Landscapes Yard has sprinkler system. Community has swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court. Great Opportunity to Live the Lifestyle you Desires. Great Schools. 5 minutes to VA-Rte 267, shopping, restaurants and much More.