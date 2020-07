Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Nearly new Van Metre Quincy end town home in Broadlands Station. Lots of upgrades. Full level of hardwood, kitchen with granite, stainless appliances. Deck overlooks backyard. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, luxury bath with granite counter. Full bath in basement. Walk out to private fenced back yard. Backs to common area! One mile to future Silver Line metro! Enjoy all of Broadlands community amenities!