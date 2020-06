Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NEED 2 HOUR NOTICE TO TENANT AND MUST WEAR MASK AND REMOVE SHOES WHEN ENTERING PROPERTY*EASY ACCES TO TOLL ROAD*1,800 PLUS SQUARE FEET WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS AND 1 CAR GARAGE*LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM AND FULL BATH*HARDWOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL*GOURMET KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERS AND ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE*SEPARATE CAFE*MASTER BEDROOM WITH EWALK IN CLOSET AND FULL BATH*2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH ON UPPER LEVEL*WASHER AND DRYER ON UPPER LEVEL*EXTRA PARKING IN FRONT*