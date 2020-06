Amenities

Newly furnished and decorated basement apartment, in Ashburn, VA, for rent to a neat, non smoker, professional individual. It has a bedroom, living room, kitchenette (no stove), full bath, independent entrance, patio/yard, and reserved parking.

Background check, tenant insurance, and deposit required.

$10.00 per day will be charged extra for sleepovers.

Meals, cleaning, and laundry can be arranged for a fee.