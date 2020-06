43143 GATWICK SQ

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

LOVELY 3BR 2 1/2BA TH W 3 FINISHED LEVELS! LARGE COUNTRY KITCHEN W ISLAND & SGD TO DECK OVERLOOKING TREES. NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & NEW LIGHT FIXTURES IN KITCHEN & BATHS! LUXURY MASTER BA W SOAKING TUB & SEP SHOWER & DOUBLE VANITIES! CREDIT CHECK $55 PER ADULT & 1ST MONTH'S RENT TO L&F. CERTIFIED FUNDS REQUIRED. INCOME OF AT LEAST $84,000 & GOOD CREDIT TO QUALIFY. MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. NO PETS / SMOKING. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING PLACES IN FRONT OF THE HOME (#76). TENANTS CAN APPLY ON LINE @ LONGANDFOSTER.COM. AVAILABLE MAY 1ST. SCHEDULE SHOWING ONLINE & PLEASE GIVE AT LAST 1 HOUR NOTICE TO THE NICE TENANT