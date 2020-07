Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Very well maintained end unit across from community pool. Best floor plan in this gated community. Custom paint and newer carpet. 3 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Open floor plan with large kitchen island. Deck and one car garage. Walk to clubhouse and pool. Community has fitness center, tot lots, and basketball courts. Close to shopping, all major highways and offices