WEAR FACE MASK BEFORE ENTERING THE HOUSE Come see this lovely bright and sunny 3 lvl TH w/1 car garage, open floor plan ~ Deck from kitchen~ 3 Bdrms & 3 FULL Bthrms located right next to the Com Ctr & Pool. Beautiful gated community with pool, exercise room, tennis courts, tot/lots. Features 2 master suites on Upper lvl and nice Bedroom and full bath on the main level. Will be profess clean, carpet clean, June 1 move in