21791 Dragons Green Sq

Amenities
2 car Garage Townhome - Property Id: 118822
2 car Garage Townhome in the sought after Parkside of Ashburn Community! Close to shops, dining &easy access to the toll road! Modern community with large community center that boasts a Library/Business Center, Fitness Center, Party Room with Kitchen. Community Pool with Private Bathhouse/Shower! Updated appliances, paint and floor.Almost no carpet in the house ... HOA and CC Fees paid by owner.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118822
No Pets Allowed
