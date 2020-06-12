All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 21791 Dragons Green Sq.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
21791 Dragons Green Sq
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

21791 Dragons Green Sq

21791 Dragons Green Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Broadlands South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

21791 Dragons Green Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
2 car Garage Townhome - Property Id: 118822

2 car Garage Townhome in the sought after Parkside of Ashburn Community! Close to shops, dining &easy access to the toll road! Modern community with large community center that boasts a Library/Business Center, Fitness Center, Party Room with Kitchen. Community Pool with Private Bathhouse/Shower! Updated appliances, paint and floor.Almost no carpet in the house ... HOA and CC Fees paid by owner.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118822
Property Id 118822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5587616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21791 Dragons Green Sq have any available units?
21791 Dragons Green Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21791 Dragons Green Sq have?
Some of 21791 Dragons Green Sq's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21791 Dragons Green Sq currently offering any rent specials?
21791 Dragons Green Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21791 Dragons Green Sq pet-friendly?
No, 21791 Dragons Green Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21791 Dragons Green Sq offer parking?
Yes, 21791 Dragons Green Sq offers parking.
Does 21791 Dragons Green Sq have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21791 Dragons Green Sq offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21791 Dragons Green Sq have a pool?
Yes, 21791 Dragons Green Sq has a pool.
Does 21791 Dragons Green Sq have accessible units?
No, 21791 Dragons Green Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 21791 Dragons Green Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21791 Dragons Green Sq has units with dishwashers.
Does 21791 Dragons Green Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 21791 Dragons Green Sq does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America