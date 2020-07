Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great location ! 2 car garage end unit townhouse with deck & rear fence. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, 42 " cabinets, gas cooking, hardwood floors with deck for all your barbecues. New carpet throughout and paint. Finished basement with full bathroom. 3 bedrooms on the third level with 2 full bathrooms. Lovely home but it won't last long. The tenant must apply online . Contact listing agent