21780 HARROUN TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

Immaculate 3 lvl TH in most popular Broadlands area, 5 mins drive from future Ashburn Metro Loudoun Station, coming 2020! 4 BR, 3 FB, 1 HB, 1 Car Garage TH. Concrete patio with fenced yard, great for adults, kids & pets! Gourmet Kitchen with fireplace, stainless steel appliances, double oven, granite counter tops, wood floors in the kitchen. Centrally located near greenway. Multiple shopping centers near by with lots of grocery, dining options & movie theaters mins away. One Loudoun is 10 mins drive. Surrounded by Harris Teether, Giant, Lidl, Aldie, and 7-10 mins drive to Wegmans, Whole foods, Trader Joe's. Access to community fitness center, pool, tennis court and other amenities.Pet fee is a minimum $100 monthly, additional fees may apply for multiple pets. Furniture displayed in photos are available for rent, priced individually upon request.