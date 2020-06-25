All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 21780 HARROUN TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
21780 HARROUN TERRACE
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

21780 HARROUN TERRACE

21780 Harroun Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Broadlands South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

21780 Harroun Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Immaculate 3 lvl TH in most popular Broadlands area, 5 mins drive from future Ashburn Metro Loudoun Station, coming 2020! 4 BR, 3 FB, 1 HB, 1 Car Garage TH. Concrete patio with fenced yard, great for adults, kids & pets! Gourmet Kitchen with fireplace, stainless steel appliances, double oven, granite counter tops, wood floors in the kitchen. Centrally located near greenway. Multiple shopping centers near by with lots of grocery, dining options & movie theaters mins away. One Loudoun is 10 mins drive. Surrounded by Harris Teether, Giant, Lidl, Aldie, and 7-10 mins drive to Wegmans, Whole foods, Trader Joe's. Access to community fitness center, pool, tennis court and other amenities.Pet fee is a minimum $100 monthly, additional fees may apply for multiple pets. Furniture displayed in photos are available for rent, priced individually upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21780 HARROUN TERRACE have any available units?
21780 HARROUN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21780 HARROUN TERRACE have?
Some of 21780 HARROUN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21780 HARROUN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21780 HARROUN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21780 HARROUN TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21780 HARROUN TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 21780 HARROUN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21780 HARROUN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21780 HARROUN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21780 HARROUN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21780 HARROUN TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 21780 HARROUN TERRACE has a pool.
Does 21780 HARROUN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21780 HARROUN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21780 HARROUN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21780 HARROUN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21780 HARROUN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21780 HARROUN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America