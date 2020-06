Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

End Unit Townhome in Ryan Park. Great Location close to major roadways and shopping/restaurants. Whole house freshly painted and new carpet throughout. Fenced yard and Rear Deck off the kitchen. Kitchen is open to living area and features an island and kitchen table space. Tall ceilings and large windows bring in lots of light. Lower level is walk out to yard and features a half bath and laundry area.