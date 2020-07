Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful light-filled, 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom, 1-Car Garage Townhouse Condo with immediate availability in Parkside at Ashburn. Enjoy the luxury of this convenient and amenity-filled condo with pool, exercise room, clubhouse, and more! Easy access to shopping, schools, parks, trails, and community amenities. Less than 1 mile from future Silver Line Metro Stop!