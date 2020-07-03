21756 MEARS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome in Broadlands with 1 Car Garage is available for renting. Lower / Entry Level features: Full Bath , Walkout to Fenced Backyard. Main Level Features: Throughout Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wall Oven, Built In Microwave , 5 Burner Gas Stove, Extra Large Island, Spacious Pantry. Upper Level Features: Master bed with Walk In Closet, Dual Vanities, Laundry at Upper Level. Repair deductible $75. ** Minutes to rt 267 & Loudoun County Pkwy **. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.