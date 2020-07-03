All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

21756 MEARS TERRACE

21756 Mears Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21756 Mears Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome in Broadlands with 1 Car Garage is available for renting. Lower / Entry Level features: Full Bath , Walkout to Fenced Backyard. Main Level Features: Throughout Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wall Oven, Built In Microwave , 5 Burner Gas Stove, Extra Large Island, Spacious Pantry. Upper Level Features: Master bed with Walk In Closet, Dual Vanities, Laundry at Upper Level. Repair deductible $75. ** Minutes to rt 267 & Loudoun County Pkwy **. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21756 MEARS TERRACE have any available units?
21756 MEARS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21756 MEARS TERRACE have?
Some of 21756 MEARS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21756 MEARS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21756 MEARS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21756 MEARS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21756 MEARS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21756 MEARS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21756 MEARS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21756 MEARS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21756 MEARS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21756 MEARS TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21756 MEARS TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21756 MEARS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21756 MEARS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21756 MEARS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21756 MEARS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21756 MEARS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21756 MEARS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

