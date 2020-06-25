21752 ASCOT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool garage

Townhouse convenient to Dulles Airport area. Kitchen has gas range and granite counter and island. Bedroom and full bath on ground level. Dual bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms on 2nd Upper Level. Great community center with pool and gym. Living room area has great light from two windows. Ascot Terrace is for garage access only. Park on Amberly Terrace by the mailboxes and walk to front door through the courtyard.