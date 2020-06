Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

A Must See, Beautiful, Spacious TH Featuring Sun Filled Kitchen With Extension, Granite Counter & Ceramic Tiles,HWD Floors Throughout Main LVL, Separate Din/Rm Opens to a large Entertaining Deck W/ View of Common Area Overlooking the Fenced Rear Yard, Fully Finished Walk Out Basement with extension Lesading to OUtside Patio, Fresh paint entire house, New Crapet on Upper & Basemnet Levels, Great Location and Amenitioes, Don't Miss it