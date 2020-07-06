All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:16 AM

21089 PICKERELWEED TER

21089 Pickerelweed Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21089 Pickerelweed Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated end unit townhome in Ashburn Village. Open floor plan with wide plank hardwood floors, porcelain tile on lower level. French doors open to paved screen in patio. Newer appliances and quartz countertops. Second level family room opens to large deck with custom lighting and stereo speakers, built in daybed. No smokers and must have good credit. Close to shopping and Dulles airport.To apply for this listing please go to: https://rental.longandfoster.com/longfoster/listings/show/3465011Select Apply Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21089 PICKERELWEED TER have any available units?
21089 PICKERELWEED TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21089 PICKERELWEED TER have?
Some of 21089 PICKERELWEED TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21089 PICKERELWEED TER currently offering any rent specials?
21089 PICKERELWEED TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21089 PICKERELWEED TER pet-friendly?
No, 21089 PICKERELWEED TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21089 PICKERELWEED TER offer parking?
Yes, 21089 PICKERELWEED TER offers parking.
Does 21089 PICKERELWEED TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21089 PICKERELWEED TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21089 PICKERELWEED TER have a pool?
No, 21089 PICKERELWEED TER does not have a pool.
Does 21089 PICKERELWEED TER have accessible units?
No, 21089 PICKERELWEED TER does not have accessible units.
Does 21089 PICKERELWEED TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21089 PICKERELWEED TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 21089 PICKERELWEED TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 21089 PICKERELWEED TER does not have units with air conditioning.

