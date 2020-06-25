All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE

21075 Pickerelweed Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Ashburn Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

21075 Pickerelweed Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
The main level features a sunny kitchen and dining area on gorgeous tile floor. Walk out to a fully decked backyard, great for grill, gathering, or kids playing. Second level has a huge family room, a fireplace, a master bedroom, and a bathroom. The third level has two bedrooms connected by a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. All three bedrooms have walk-in closets.Great community with tons of amenities including Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion with gym, tennis courts, marina for boating, & indoor and outdoor pool, etc. The rent includes Sports Pavilion memberships for two adults.Just a few steps away from Old Dominion Trail (great trail for biking and jogging). No Pets, No smoking. Good credit required. Owner does not participate Housing Program. Repair deductible $75. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE have any available units?
21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE have?
Some of 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE offer parking?
No, 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE has a pool.
Does 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America