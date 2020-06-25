21075 PICKERELWEED TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

The main level features a sunny kitchen and dining area on gorgeous tile floor. Walk out to a fully decked backyard, great for grill, gathering, or kids playing. Second level has a huge family room, a fireplace, a master bedroom, and a bathroom. The third level has two bedrooms connected by a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. All three bedrooms have walk-in closets.Great community with tons of amenities including Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion with gym, tennis courts, marina for boating, & indoor and outdoor pool, etc. The rent includes Sports Pavilion memberships for two adults.Just a few steps away from Old Dominion Trail (great trail for biking and jogging). No Pets, No smoking. Good credit required. Owner does not participate Housing Program. Repair deductible $75. Available now.