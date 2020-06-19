All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

21047 Laporte Terrace

21047 Laporte Terrace · (571) 291-2165 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21047 Laporte Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21047 Laporte Terrace · Avail. Jul 1

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
21047 Laporte Terrace Available 07/01/20 End unit townhouse that lives like a single family! - End unit townhouse that lives like a single family, 2-car rear entry garage, cozy courtyard style patio, Large eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, opens to family room with gas fireplace, 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths, wonderful Ashburn Village amenities, close to all the restaurants and shops at One Loudoun, No smoking, 1 small pet will be considered on a case by case basis, Listing broker application, Listing broker lease, apply online PPI.rent
Listing Office

(RLNE5763055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 21047 Laporte Terrace have any available units?
21047 Laporte Terrace has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21047 Laporte Terrace have?
Some of 21047 Laporte Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21047 Laporte Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
21047 Laporte Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21047 Laporte Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 21047 Laporte Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 21047 Laporte Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 21047 Laporte Terrace does offer parking.
Does 21047 Laporte Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21047 Laporte Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21047 Laporte Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 21047 Laporte Terrace has a pool.
Does 21047 Laporte Terrace have accessible units?
No, 21047 Laporte Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 21047 Laporte Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 21047 Laporte Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21047 Laporte Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 21047 Laporte Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

