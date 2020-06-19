Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool garage

21047 Laporte Terrace Available 07/01/20 End unit townhouse that lives like a single family! - End unit townhouse that lives like a single family, 2-car rear entry garage, cozy courtyard style patio, Large eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, opens to family room with gas fireplace, 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths, wonderful Ashburn Village amenities, close to all the restaurants and shops at One Loudoun, No smoking, 1 small pet will be considered on a case by case basis, Listing broker application, Listing broker lease, apply online PPI.rent

Listing Office



(RLNE5763055)