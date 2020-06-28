All apartments in Ashburn
21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE
21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE

21030 Mossy Glen Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21030 Mossy Glen Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
bike storage
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
STUNNING VIEWS! AMAZING LOCATION! Now available is this beautiful townhouse in sought-after Ashburn Village neighborhood!! Spacious 4 BR, 2 FB /2 HB townhome with a breathtaking, summer-lovin' view of beautiful lake. This spacious home features all new paint throughout the entire home and new luxury vinyl flooring on main level. The main level boasts loads of natural light throughout the large living and dining room, some updated kitchen appliances and a large freshly painted deck overlooking the lake. The upper level features a spacious master bedroom suite with an updated master bathroom and large walk-in closet. The lower level has a large bedroom and a full bathroom. There is also a large rec room with a walk-out to the rear patio and fenced in backyard. Community amenities include Sports Pavilion with indoor pool, fitness center, dance studio, bike room, party room, steam room, basketball courts, racquetball courts and much more. Outdoor HOA amenities include; picnic areas, swimming pools, tennis courts, volleyball courts, playgrounds, walking trails, lakes, etc. Long-term leases are welcome. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE have any available units?
21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE have?
Some of 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE offer parking?
No, 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE has a pool.
Does 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

