21030 MOSSY GLEN TERRACE

STUNNING VIEWS! AMAZING LOCATION! Now available is this beautiful townhouse in sought-after Ashburn Village neighborhood!! Spacious 4 BR, 2 FB /2 HB townhome with a breathtaking, summer-lovin' view of beautiful lake. This spacious home features all new paint throughout the entire home and new luxury vinyl flooring on main level. The main level boasts loads of natural light throughout the large living and dining room, some updated kitchen appliances and a large freshly painted deck overlooking the lake. The upper level features a spacious master bedroom suite with an updated master bathroom and large walk-in closet. The lower level has a large bedroom and a full bathroom. There is also a large rec room with a walk-out to the rear patio and fenced in backyard. Community amenities include Sports Pavilion with indoor pool, fitness center, dance studio, bike room, party room, steam room, basketball courts, racquetball courts and much more. Outdoor HOA amenities include; picnic areas, swimming pools, tennis courts, volleyball courts, playgrounds, walking trails, lakes, etc. Long-term leases are welcome. Available for immediate move-in.